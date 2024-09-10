Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) is speaking out after her husband, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence on August 29. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Nikki tells Life & Style.

The retired WWE star, 40, also cohosted a live hot dog eating contest in Las Vegas a few days after the incident. “Thank you, everyone. I’m so happy to be here!” Nikki, who’d ditched her wedding ring, told the audience. As the crowd cheered for her, she replied, “I love you, too.”

Nikki was putting on a brave face, a source tells Life & Style. “She’s devastated by what happened. Her whole world changed in an instant.”