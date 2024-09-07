Artem Chigvintsev Removes Nikki Bella’s Name From Instagram Bio

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev seemingly removed his wife Nikki Garcia’s (formerly Nikki Bella) name from his Instagram account. The change comes after Artem was arrested for domestic violence in Napa Valley, California.

Artem, 42, had previously linked to Nikki’s Instagram account in his bio on the site. Now, his bio reads, “Father to Matteo, DWTS Pro Dancer, Emmy Nominated Choreographer, DWTS Mirror Ball Winner, SCD Mirror Ball Winner.”

The Russian native was arrested on August 29. According to jail records, he was booked on California penal code 273.5(a). That specific code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Artem was released from jail on the same day after he posted his bail, which was set at $25,000.

TMZ reported that the professional dancer called 911 the morning of his arrest, and the outlet obtained an audio clip of the call.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party],” the dispatcher said. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

Continuing, the 911 operator added that “[Artem] got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party].”

Artem canceled the request while authorities were en route, but later returned to the scene. A spokesperson from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department told the publication that the victim had “injuries” but requested “total confidentiality.”

Neither Artem nor Nikki, 40, have addressed the specifics of the incident, and it remains unclear if the former WWE star was involved. However, on August 30, a rep for Nikki released a statement on her behalf.

Anna Webber / Getty Images

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the spokesperson told Us Weekly.

Most believed the couple’s relationship was still going strong after marrying in August 2022, and even Nikki herself revealed that the couple had recently talked about their goals just one day before Artem went to jail.

During the August 28 episode of her podcast, “The Nikki and Brie Show,” Nikki discussed how she and Artem planned to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The Total Divas alum explained that they wanted to enjoy an unplugged spa day since they both had gift certificates to the same spa.

“When you’re in the steam room together or the sauna or the pool or the waiting area before your massage or after … you just get to sit and chat,” Nikki said. “Artem and I talked about doing that.”

The mom of one described celebrating their first anniversary in a similar way.

Nikki continued, “It gave us a chance to communicate about our marriage. Where are we at, what are you loving, what are you not loving? We had such a great conversation and made, not goals for the next years of marriage, but [figuring out] what are some things we can add into our marriage or are looking forward to in our marriage.”