Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) said that she and husband Artem Chigvintsev had a productive conversation about their “goals” for the future before he was arrested.

During the August 28 episode of her “Nikki & Brie” Show podcast, Nikki, 40, explained that she and Artem, 42, planned to have an unplugged spa day to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The couple previously tied the knot on August 26, 2022.

“When you’re in the steam room together or the sauna or the pool or the waiting area before your massage or after … you just get to sit and chat,” Nikki shared about their plans. “Artem and I talked about doing that.”

After noting that having uninterrupted time together has been some of their “best moments,” Nikki said that she and Artem “did something similar last year.”

“It gave us a chance to communicate about our marriage. Where are we at, what are you loving, what are you not loving?” she continued. “We had such a great conversation and made, not goals for the next years of marriage, but [figuring out] what are some things we can add into our marriage or are looking forward to in our marriage.”

Nikki added that they initially had different plans for their anniversary, though “Artem had to go do some work” on the exact day. “We originally had this amazing lunch planned,” she revealed. “Artem and I were gonna do all these things while [our son], Matteo, was in school. … We’re gonna try do so something tonight.”

Despite not being able to do something special on their actual anniversary, Nikki insisted that they were still able to make the most of the occasion. “What’s nice about anniversaries and birthdays is you don’t always have to celebrate that day if it doesn’t work out as long as you figure it out and plan something,” she pointed out.

Nikki spoke about their anniversary just one day before Artem was arrested following a domestic violence incident in Napa Valley, California. The Dancing With the Stars pro was taken into custody on the morning of August 29, Life & Style confirmed at the time. His bail was set for $25,000 and Artem was released just hours after his arrest.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The father of one was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

While both Nikki and Artem haven’t revealed details about the incident, TMZ reported that he called 911 regarding a “medical emergency” around 8:30 a.m. on August 29. Despite reportedly canceling the request, officials still came to the scene and Artem was detained. The victim had “injuries” and those involved asked for “total confidentiality,” according to a rep from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department.

Nikki broke her silence about the incident just one day later. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for the former wrestler told Us Weekly on August 30.