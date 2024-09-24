Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) split from husband Artem Chigvintsev shortly after he was arrested for domestic violence in August 2024. Like their breakup, the former couple’s divorce has been dramatic and messy.

When Did Nikki Bella File for Divorce?

The former Dancing With the Stars pro was arrested in Napa Valley on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse on August 29, 2024. While the alleged victim in Artem’s case has not been confirmed, he was booked on California penal code 273.5(a) which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

People reported on September 11 that the former professional wrestler had obtained a divorce lawyer. Hours later, Nikki filed her paperwork in Napa Valley, California, according to online records obtained by Life & Style.

Nikki Bella Broke Her Silence on Artem’s Arrest

While neither Nikki nor Artem have publicly addressed their dramatic split, a rep for the Total Bellas alum told Us Weekly, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

In the days that followed Artem’s arrest, Nikki was seen on multiple occasions without her wedding ring.

“She’s devastated by what happened. Her whole world changed in an instant,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, with a second insider added, “Friends are telling Nikki she married a monster. And she wants out.”

Artem Chigvintsev Not Charged With Domestic Violence

The Russia native dodged domestic violence charges after his August arrest for corporal injury to a spouse.

“Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced today that her office has declined to file criminal charges against Artem Chigvintsev, in connection with his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence,” a press release shared by the county announced on September 24. “The decision to not file charges against Mr. Chigvintsev was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office.”

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley added. “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Battle Over Custody

In her divorce filing, Nikki listed that she was seeking legal and physical custody of the former couple’s son, Matteo. Three days after her filing, Artem filed docs of his own.

The professional dancer listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and requested “joint legal and physical custody” of Matteo. Both Nikki and Artem listed their date of separation as the day of his arrest.