Nikki Garcia’s husband, Artem Chigvintsev, will not be charged with domestic violence after he was arrested for corporal injury to a spouse last month.

“Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced today that her office has declined to file criminal charges against Artem Chigvintsev, in connection with his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence,” a press release shared by the county announced on Tuesday, September 24. “The decision to not file charges against Mr. Chigvintsev was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office.”

Artem, 42, was arrested on August 29 and booked on a felony domestic violence charge in Napa County, California. Although the victim in the altercation had not been confirmed, he was booked on California penal code 273.5(a). The code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This violation is also referred to as “domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.” Artem was booked on a $25,000 bail, which he posted hours after his arrest.

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement. “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

Weeks after Artem’s arrest, Life & Style confirmed Nikki, 40, filed for divorce from the former Dancing With the Stars pro on September 11 in Napa County, California, according to online records. Although the reason for the split was unclear, she listed their official date of separation as August 29, the day Artem was arrested. That same day, insiders also exclusively told Life & Style that Artem was “known to have a temper.”

“He’s a perfectionist and that makes him impatient at times,” explained the source. “Nikki made excuses for him, saying it was because he was so passionate about his craft.” According to the source, the relationship “was volatile. He came across as angry to a good many people, including his former partners and colleagues.”

In her divorce filing, Nikki (formerly known as Nikki Bella) asked for primary and legal custody of her and Artem’s 4-year-old son, Matteo, but did not request to block Artem’s visitation rights. Days later, the ABC alum filed his own divorce paperwork on September 13, requesting joint custody and spousal support from his estranged wife.

“Nikki is absolutely furious that Artem is asking for spousal support,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style on September 19. “She’s still in shock and has been asking herself, ‘Who the hell did I marry?’ She’s dumbfounded by Artem’s audacity and lack of shame.” The insider added that Total Bellas alum planned to “fight back” against Artem’s request and “hopes a judge, if it actually comes to that, sees right through his disgusting and exploitative cash grab.”

Artem and Nikki initially met when they were partnered on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, which aired on ABC from September to November 2017. The pair stayed friends after their week 6 elimination, eventually going public with their relationship in March 2019 following months of romance rumors.