Nikki Bella's Separation Date From Artem Is Same Day as Arrest

New details regarding Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) and Artem Chigvintsev’s divorce have surfaced.

Nikki, 40, filed for divorce from Artem, 42, on Wednesday, September 11. However, she listed her and Artem’s official separation date as August 29 – the same day that the Dancing With the Stars pro was arrested for domestic violence, according to the court documents obtained by TMZ.

The divorce filing also revealed that the former couple wasn’t legally married until five months after their wedding. Nikki walked down the aisle in August 2022 during a ceremony in Paris, but the documents state that their official date of marriage wasn’t until January 19, 2023.

The morning of Artem’s arrest in Napa County, California, he called 911 and requested help. TMZ obtained an audio clip of the phone call.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party],” the dispatcher said. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

The Russian native ended up canceling the request before authorities arrived, but they returned later in the morning. A spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Department told the outlet that the victim had sustained “injuries” but requested “total confidentiality.” Artem was then arrested and booked on California penal code 273.5(a), according to jail records viewed by Life & Style. That specific code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Artem was booked and his bail was set at $25,000, which he posted the same day.

While Artem has yet to address the incident, a spokesperson released a statement on Nikki’s behalf the day following the arrest.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the rep told Us Weekly.

Artem’s former Dancing With the Stars costar Cheryl Burke reacted to his arrest the day after it happened and revealed she was in “complete shock” over the news.

“Artem — it’s so shocking, I get kind of emotional — so he was arrested today. And domestic violence has been thrown in the mix,” Cheryl, 40, said during the August 29 episode of her “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast.

Cheryl continued, “My heart goes out to everyone involved. It’s just really hard for me because he is my family and I don’t know what to say here other than I hope everybody is okay. Domestic violence is serious.”

Artem’s former Dancing With the Stars partner from season 32, Charity Lawson, also touched on the incident when she sat down with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“[I was] blindsided a little bit. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” the Bachelorette alum, 28, said during her appearance.

Charity clarified that she “obviously [doesn’t] know any details” regarding the situation, but she was “giving them the space and … all the love and healing.”