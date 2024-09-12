Charity Lawson reacted to her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest, and admitted she was surprised about the scandal.

“[I was] blindsided a little bit. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Charity, 28, said when asked about Artem’s arrest while appearing on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Charity competed with Artem, 42, on season 32 of the dance competition show and they came in fourth place.

The former Bachelorette leading lady then emphasized that she “obviously [doesn’t] know any details” about the alleged incident that occurred before Artem was arrested. “[I’m] giving them the space and … all the love and healing,” she added about Artem and his wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella).

Artem made headlines on August 29 when he was arrested in Napa Valley on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse. The alleged victim in Artem’s domestic violence arrest has not been confirmed, though he was booked on California penal code 273.5(a). The code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Neither Nikki nor Artem have publicly commented on the situation, though the former wrestler’s rep issued a statement on August 30. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” her rep said just one day after Artem’s arrest.

Soon after the arrest was made, Nikki ditched her wedding ring during a handful of public outings. Meanwhile, she filed for divorce in Napa Valley, California, on Wednesday, September 11, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

The former couple tied the knot in August 2022 and share one son Matteo, 4. They celebrated their second wedding anniversary just days before the professional dancer’s arrest, and Nikki even penned a touching tribute on Instagram in honor of the special day.

Alongside the lyrics to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You,” Nikki shared several clips of her and Artem over the years. “This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” she wrote alongside the clip. “Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While Nikki appears to be staying strong during the difficult time, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that she is struggling. “She’s devastated by what happened. Her whole world changed in an instant,” the source shared.

An additional insider added that her “Friends are telling Nikki she married a monster” and “she wants out” of their marriage.

Artem was released on bail just hours after his arrest, and he is scheduled to appear at an arraignment November 4.