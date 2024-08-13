Dancing With the Stars Season 33: Premiere Date and Cast

It’s time to 1, 2 step to the ballroom because Dancing With the Stars returns for season 33.

The ‘DWTS’ Hosts Do It Best

The celebrity dancing competition series announced the upcoming season via Instagram on August 13, 2024, and what better way to share the exciting news than with a dance number?!

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro were front and center in the clip as they danced underneath the vibrant disco ball, reclaiming their spot as the cohosts for season 33.

The Footloose actress has been a pivotal member of the Dancing With the Stars community as she’s worn multiple hats on the show, including appearing as a professional dancer between 2007 and 2009. After dominating her role, winning two back-to-back mirrorball trophies and becoming the youngest professional dancer winner, Julianne switched to a judging role between 2014 and 2021. After taking a brief break from the series, Julianne returned to join Alfonso as a cohost in 2023 for season 32, filling in for former cohost Tyra Banks.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 Hosts Revealed

As they say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” That said, hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, will return to the judging panel.

“Honored to be back [red heart emoji] and looking forward to an incredible season 33 of @dancingwiththestars! See you all soon!” Carrie Ann commented under the official DWTS announcement via Instagram.

“Best judges for the best show,” Alfonso wrote, while Julianne gushed, “Love these beauties!!!!”

Who Are the ‘DWTS’ Season 33 Professional Dancers?

The series’ bread and butter of the show, the professional dancers, have yet to be announced for the upcoming season. However, some of them were spotted dancing in the background of the teaser.

Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong and Rylee Arnold had a brief cameo in the clip, seemingly confirming their return to the show.

Fans Anticipate the ‘DWTS’ Season 33 Contestants

Season 32 received great praise for casting Hollywood’s most talked about celebrities, athletes and social media stars and fans think that this season will be even better.

ABC and Disney have yet to announce the season 33 contestants, but viewers are putting in their bets to see who will dance their way to the mirrorball trophy.

“Olympic athletes to have this season: Jordan, Ilona, and Stephen from the pommel horse!” a fan commented under the DWTS season 33 announcement via Instagram referring to Jordan Chiles, Ilona Maher and Stephen Nederoscik.

The Olympic love was overwhelming as a second person wrote, “Manifesting our Pommel Horse icon Stephen and also Miss USA Noelia Voight as stars this season.”

Sticking to the athlete genre, a third person hoped that retired NFL star Jason Kelce would join the season.

Set Your Alarms for the ‘DWTS’ Season 33 Premiere

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Last season, the series left ABC and was only accessible to watch on the streaming service Disney+. There was a clear divide between cable goers and streaming service viewers, so, season 33 of DWTS will be available to see on ABC and Disney+.