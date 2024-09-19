Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) is “furious” with her estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, after he asked for spousal support, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Nikki is absolutely furious that Artem is asking for spousal support. She’s still in shock and has been asking herself, ‘Who the hell did I marry?’” the source tells Life & Style amid their nasty divorce. “She’s dumbfounded by Artem’s audacity and lack of shame.”

After noting that Nikki, 40, “plans on fighting back,” the insider continues, “She hopes a judge, if it actually comes to that, sees right through his disgusting and exploitative cash grab.”

“Even if he wasn’t asked back to be on Dancing With the Stars, she thinks he would still have asked her for spousal support,” the source adds. “After what he’s done to Nikki, it’s a slap in the face and a total loser move on his part.”

Nikki filed for divorce from Artem, 42, on September 11, and she requested legal and physical custody of their son, Matteo. However, she did not request that Artem’s visitation rights be blocked, per TMZ.

Two days later, Artem filed his own paperwork on September 13 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. He also asked for “joint legal and physical custody” of Matteo, 4. The Dancing With the Stars pro – who noticeably didn’t return for season 33 – also asked for spousal support and for the retired wrestler to pay for his attorney’s fees and legal costs.

Additionally, Artem listed their official date of separation as August 29. The date marks the same day that he was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Napa County, California. At the time, TMZ reported that Artem called 911 to request assistance. However, he canceled the request while the authorities were on their way.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party],” the dispatcher said, according to the 911 audio clip obtained by TMZ. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department told the outlet that the victim had “sustained injuries” upon their arrival, though their identity was kept private after they asked for “total confidentiality.”

Raymond Hall/2023 GC images

The Russia native was detained at the scene and was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), Life & Style confirmed at the time. That specific code “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Artem was released on the same day as his arrest after he paid the $25,000 bond.

While both Artem and Nikki – who tied the knot in 2022 – have remained quiet about the incident, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that she wants to end their marriage “quickly.”

“There’s no going back,” the source previously shared. “Nikki doesn’t even recognize Artem as the man she married.”