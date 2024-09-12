Inside Brooks Nader's Dating History Amid Billy Haire Divorce

Brooks Nader had a whirlwind summer 2024 following the news that she and husband Billy Haire were getting a divorce after four years of marriage. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sparked dating rumors with a few different men after their split. She’s now set to take to the stage on Dancing With the Stars season 33 alongside partner Gleb Savchenko in September 2024, and romance speculation has already begun.

Are Brooks Nader and Billy Haire Still Married?

Brooks first met Billy, an advertising executive, in New York City in 2015. However, the model admitted that their first date didn’t exactly go well.

“I ate like my first bite of sushi — he already had everything ordered — and I sprinted to the bathroom, and I was projectile vomiting everywhere,” she said in a November 2022 interview. “Because I got really sick, I had a stomach disease that I didn’t know about. Then I sprinted out of the date, and he thought that I just didn’t like him, and that was my way of getting out of it. But I did like him at the time, and I do now. There were many dates after that — he was totally hooked after I sprinted out throwing up.”

Thankfully, the two were able to try again. They dated for three years before Billy popped the question. The pair tied the knot in New Orleans in December 2019.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 3, 2024, that Brooks and Billy had decided to divorce after living apart for several months.

“The split is amicable,” Brooks’ rep told People at the time. Meanwhile, an insider told the outlet, “She’s a busy person and career wise she’s on top of the world. All relationships are hard and some can be salvaged, some can’t. They’re both truly amazing people. They have just decided to go their separate ways.”

Brooks Nader Was Linked to Greek Prince Constantine Alexios

More than one month after her divorce news, Brooks sparked dating rumors with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece. The pair were spotted out together and packed on PDA in New York City in late June 2024.

Elder Ordonez/Instar Images

Brooks seemingly confirmed their romance days later when she brought Constantine — who is the second child and oldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal — as her date to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s wedding in Rhode Island on June 29, 2024. They were photographed holding hands and wearing coordinating navy-colored ensembles. The prince also reportedly had his hand on Brooks’ waist at the reception.

Brooks and Constantine have not been spotted together since the wedding, so it’s unclear if their romance fizzled out.

Did Brooks Nader Date Tom Brady?

Days after the wedding, Brooks sparked romance rumors with Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party in the Hamptons. The two were reportedly spotted chatting at the bash, but sources told Us Weekly on July 24, 2024, that their conversation was strictly friendly. The pair did not exchange phone numbers and have never dated each other in the past, according to the outlet’s insiders.

Brooks Nader Partners With Gleb Savchenko on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33

Brooks was announced as part of the Dancing With the Stars season 33 cast on September 4, 2024. She was paired with Russian pro dancer Gleb Savchenko ahead of the September 17, 2024, premiere. The partners have already sparked dating rumors because of their chemistry in videos on social media.

“I think that we have a really good connection as people, which is helpful on the dance floor because we are in sync and move as one,” Brooks gushed in an interview with Daily Mail. “Like how fun, I just get to go dance with hottie Gleb every day and call it work? I’m like, ‘This is amazing!”

Despite her seemingly flirty nature with Gleb, Brooks’ sister, Sarah Jane, revealed that the model is single right now and loving it.

“She’s having fun as a single girl,” Sarah Jane said. “I think it’s as exciting as it could possibly be [for her].”

Brooks added, “All my sisters are single except for one, so it’s kinda fun to be like Sex and the City … without the sex part, sorry dad. It’s fun to be with all your sisters and talk about all these dudes. The good and the bad and all of it.”