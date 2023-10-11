Rylee Arnold made her Dancing With the Stars debut on the show’s 32nd season in 2023, and her partnership with Harry Jowsey has been creating some major buzz! The young stars sparked romance rumors in the midst of their time on the show after they were spotted holding hands outside of the ballroom. Naturally, fans are eager to learn more about Rylee, her family and her relationship with the Too Hot To Handle star.

Are Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey Dating?

Rylee and Harry’s chemistry was obvious from the very first time they stepped on the dance floor together during the DWTS premiere on September 26. Fans immediately began speculating that something more could be going on between them.

“We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Harry said in an October 3 interview with Entertainment Tonight. He added that they were going to “keep the mystery” about whether or not they were dating, though.

Disney/Eric McCandless

One day later, fans seemed to have their answer, though, as Harry and Rylee were seen holding hands while leaving Tate McRae’s concert at the Hollywood Palladium. Still, they’ve continued to remain coy about the status of their relationship.

“I think it’s unfair on Rylee to put, like, pressure on this when it’s her first season,” Harry told Page Six on October 10. “And, you know, whatever’s going on behind the scenes is going to go on behind the scenes.”

Of the PDA video, the 26-year-old added, “We got pushed into a corner. We were trying to get out of this concert. But yeah, I don’t know. We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”

Is Rylee Arnold Lindsay Arnold’s Sister?

Although this is Rylee’s first season as a pro on Dancing With the Stars, the 18-year-old has a major connection to the show, as her sister is a veteran in the ballroom! Rylee’s older sister is Lindsay Arnold, who stepped away from this season of DWTS following the birth of her second child.

Lindsay became a pro during the show’s 16th season in 2013, but she did not begin making regular appearances as a pro until season 21 in 2015. Lindsay has one mirror ball trophy to her name, as she won the 25th season of DWTS with partner Jordan Fisher. In addition to season 32, she also did not compete on seasons 29 or 31.

Lindsay and Rylee are the oldest and youngest sisters in their family, respectively. They have two other sisters, Jensen and Brynley, as well. Rylee is the only one of her sisters who does not have a child as of 2023.

Rylee Arnolds Has Diabetes

Rylee was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2021. She first got her blood sugar levels checked after watching a TikTok video about diabetes and noticing that she was experiencing similar symptoms. “I was literally on my deathbed,” Rylee admitted, regarding the period of time before she was diagnosed.

Rylee is open about her diabetes on social media and often posts videos with updates about her treatment and condition.

Was Rylee Arnold on ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’?

Before becoming a pro on DWTS, Rylee actually competed on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018. She was partnered with Miles Brown and was only 13 years old at the time of the competition. Lindsay was Rylee and Miles’ mentor on the show. The pair wound up finishing as runners-up along with Ariana Greenblatt and Mackenzie Ziegler.

As of 2023, Rylee is the only DWTS: Juniors pro who has moved on to become a pro in the big leagues of DWTS. DWTS: Juniors did not return for a second season.