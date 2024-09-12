Dancing With the Stars viewers will be the ones working up a sweat in season 33, as pro Gleb Savchenko is partnered with swimsuit model Brooks Nader. But is the Russian-born dancer married or single?

Is ‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Married?

He is divorced. Gleb married fellow dancer Elena Samodanova in 2006. He announced their split in a November 6, 2020, Instagram post.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” the Moscow, Russia, native wrote. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Elena shared an Instagram Story the same day showing the pair and wrote, “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end.” However, she followed it up with a cryptic quote post that read, “I don’t hate you, I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.”

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in October 2021.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Does ‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Have Children?

Gleb and Elena share two daughters. Their first child, Olivia, was born on November 2, 2010, while Zlata arrived on August 1, 2017.

The Mirrorball contender revealed in July 2024 that his wife and daughters had relocated to Hong Kong the year prior.

“It’s really, really hard to stay connected because of the time difference. But I try my best,” the ABC star told Us Weekly while promoting his shows with Chippendales at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. “I visited them during Christmas. I took them to Thailand for three weeks.”

Courtesy of Gleb Savchenko/Instagram

At the time of his interview, Gleb said that he hoped to be “flying to Hong Kong” so he could “spend a couple of weeks” with his daughters before season 33 of DWTS kicked off on September 17, 2024.

The choreographer said that while it was “hard” to be apart from his children, “I think my ex-wife, she’s a great mom and she loves her girls. She does so much for them.”

‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko’s Ex-Wife Elena Accused Him of Cheating

Elena accused Gleb of “ongoing infidelity,” in an interview with People on November 7, 2020, following their split announcement.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” she told the outlet. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong”

“Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” Elena added, saying he was recently involved with another woman.

Gleb’s response indicated that Elena believed he was cheating on her with his DWTS season 29 partner Chrishell Stause. The duo was eliminated from the show shortly before his split.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he said in a statement from his representative. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.”

Gleb continued, “Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Chrishell Stause Responded to Gleb Savchenko’s Split

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” Chrishell wrote in an Instagram Story post the day Gleb announced his split.

“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” she added. Chrishell’s ex-husband Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, which she claimed he told her about via a text.

Getty Images

Who Has ‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Dated?

Following his split from Elena, Gleb began dating Swedish model Elena Belle in August 2021. He told Page Six in April 2024 that the pair broke up the month prior.

“It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?'” he explained. “I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out.”