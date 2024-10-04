artem chigvintsev files restraining order against nikki bella

Artem Chigvintsev has filed his own restraining order against estranged wife Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) after their domestic violence incident and amid their ongoing divorce.

Life & Style can confirm that Artem, 42, submitted paperwork in Napa County court requesting a “domestic violence restraining order” against the former WWE wrestler, 40, on Thursday, October 3. Artem’s filing came on the heels of Nikki filing a restraining order against him earlier on the same day. TMZ was first to report the news of Artem’s filing.

In a sworn declaration, Nikki alleged that the Dancing With the Stars pro brutalized her and gave details about multiple incidents. The Total Divas alum claimed in the filing that Artem “tackled [her] multiple times and pinned [her] to the ground while [her] child was present.” Nikki stated in the paperwork that Artem became “increasingly angry, snapping at me, and yelling” after he was cut from Dancing With the Stars.

The former Total Bellas star also claimed that she and Artem had discussions about managing his anger the morning of his domestic violence arrest on August 29. Nikki alleged that the professional dancer “went off” about their son Matteo’s English muffin not being toasted. She then claimed that she threw Matteo’s shoes at Artem as the situation became more intense. This prompted Artem to pick Matteo up to take him upstairs as the little boy allegedly screamed for his mom.

Nikki stated that when she went upstairs to retrieve Matteo, Artem opened the door and allegedly tackled the former E! reality TV star to the ground and restrained her hands for “what felt like 30 seconds.”

Officials granted Nikki’s restraining order and Artem is prohibited from contacting her or “coming within 100 yards,” according to the document obtained by TMZ. Artem’s time with Matteo has also been limited to “visitation or exchange of the child” through court-ordered visits.

A representative for Nikki gave a statement to Us Weekly on her behalf on Friday, October 4.

“Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son,” the spokesperson said. “Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected.”

Getty

The rep continued, “Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time.”

Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked when Artem was arrested in Napa County in late August. He was booked on California penal code 273.5(a) which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

The domestic violence charges were dropped on September 24, and the following day, Artem broke his silence on the incident.

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped,” the Russia native told E! News in a statement on September 25. “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.