It’s still happening! Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev teased he will “definitely” be marrying fiancée Nikki Bella “soon” after welcoming son Matteo.

“We don’t want to do the wedding with masks … Want to do it when things get better,” the Russian stud, 38, told Extra on September 22.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Artem proposed to the Total Bellas star, 36, during a trip to Paris in November 2019, just two months before Nikki and her twin sister, Brie, announced they were both pregnant. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together on July 31, while Brie gave birth to her second child, son Buddy, with husband Daniel Bryan on August 1.

Nikki exclusively told Life & Style in April that she and Artem put their wedding plans on hold due to her surprise pregnancy. “When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning, but I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant,” the Arizona native explained. “I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us.”

All in all, it seemed like too big of an undertaking. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we cannot do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!’” recalled the Incomparable author.

However, it sounds like the couple is ready to walk down the aisle since becoming parents. “[Nikki has] been a crazy amazing mom,” Artem gushed to Extra. “We were supposed to take classes and stuff but because of COVID we couldn’t … We’re not as prepared as we wanted to be.” That being said, the dancer noted his soon-to-be wife is “such a trouper” when it comes to taking care of Matteo.

Artem is back at work as a pro for season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, which premiered on September 14 and has been practicing hard at the studio with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe. “It’s always hard to leave him, especially when he is being super cuddly and smiling and all happy,” Artem said about his sweet son. “He’s been amazing … I just want to make him proud. I’m doing it for him.”

The Burn the Floor alum added that the newborn “brings so much joy” and he “still can’t believe he is mine.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Artem and Nikki!