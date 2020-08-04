Twinning! Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie Bella “hoped” they would give birth “on the same day,” but welcoming their sons one day apart was “close enough,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” the insider adds. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.”

Though the WWE Hall of Famers were “already close,” the source notes that “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”

The sisters announced the arrival of their new bundles of joy on August 2. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!” Nikki, 36, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn, who was born on July 31. “Everyone is safe and healthy.”

As for Brie, also 36, — who shares daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan — she revealed on her own Instagram, “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Days after welcoming baby No. 1, Nikki gushed over her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, as a first-time father. “[Artem] is the best dad! Our baby boy is so lucky,” she tweeted. “I didn’t think I could love him even more … but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed.”

In a separate tweet, the reality babe joked, “I can’t believe Brie and I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us lol and that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mine’s competitive side that kicked in!” she laughed. “I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

And we can’t wait to watch, too. Congrats, mamas!