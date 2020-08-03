Baby Joy! Celebrities React to Nikki and Brie Bella Giving Birth

Congratulations all around! Nikki Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, finally gave birth just one day apart — and naturally, Hollywood is buzzing with baby joy.

“7/31/20. Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be happier and more in love! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Nikki, 36, announced on Sunday, August 2. Hours earlier, Brie shared a similar message, writing, “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

In addition to their sweet messages, the former WWE wrestlers posted nearly identical photos holding their newborns’ hands. Nikki’s post featured fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie’s snapshot included husband Daniel Bryan.

Of course, this is hardly the first time the A-list siblings have mirrored each other’s behavior. In fact, Nikki and Brie had very similar pregnancies over the last nine months. “It has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together,” Brie previously told Life & Style. “We have the exact same cravings!”

The Incomparable coauthors announced their pregnancies in January 2020 and while things weren’t always easy — they were always happy to have one another. “This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together,” Brie continued, before revealing how the coronavirus pandemic affected their bond. “With the outbreak of the virus, it really does put a lot in perspective of just everything you’re grateful for — family, friends — and so it’s definitely been a time where we really leaned on each other.”

The only real difference between Nikki and Brie’s pregnancies is that Brie wasn’t a first-timer. She and Daniel Bryan, 39, welcomed daughter Birdie in 2017. “I have to say, the first trimester really rocked me,” Brie recalled to Life & Style. “When I was pregnant with Birdie, all I really experienced was just being tired, but this time, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness. I felt like I’ve constantly been car sick.”

