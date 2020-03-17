Couple goals! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s cutest moments prove they’re endgame. From their sweet engagement to pregnancy news, the Total Bellas star and Dancing With the Stars pro have been heating up our feeds since they were first romantically connected last year. However, their history goes back even farther.

The pair’s friendship blossomed while they were partners on the dance competition show in 2017. At the time, Nikki was still with her on-and-off fiancé John Cena. They revealed that they called it quits for good after six years together in July 2018. She and Artem started (slowly) taking their platonic relationship to the next level the following January.

Although they were frequently spotted getting cozy, Nikki didn’t confirm they were dating until March 2019.“Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house,” she said on “The Bellas Podcast” at the time. “Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s markets. So, let’s consider this rumor killed.”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella Instagram

They took their time getting involved, but once they committed, they were all in. In June 2019, the brunette beauty gushed over just how special the hunky dancer is. “Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile but my heart,” she wrote on Instagram. “You’re a special one, Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday, my Artem.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. The Russian stud expressed his strong feelings about Nikki after they made their first public appearance at the Kids Choice Awards in July 2019. “You are my rock, my number one, the good ending to a bad day and the best start to a new day, you are my soulmate,” he captioned a cozy red carpet photo of the two.

In October 2019, Nikki dished exclusively to Life & Style about how she and Artem started living together. “I was supposed to do a show in New Zealand right when my lease was up. Then I couldn’t do the show but had given up my place, so I was like ‘Hey, can I live with you?’” the reality babe divulged.

The adorable couple is in it for the long haul. They got engaged in France in November 2019 and announced in January 2020 that they are expecting their first child together. Needless to say, they have very big things ahead.

