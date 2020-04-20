Courtest of Nikki Bella/Instagram

So precious! Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post about feeling her baby kick during the second trimester. The 36-year-old couldn’t help but gush over the special moment, which her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, also got to experience.

“Lots to smile about this morning!” Nikki captioned the series of photos flaunting her baby bump before revealing she had been feeling sad. “Saturday I mainly laid in bed, had no energy, was beyond exhausted and definitely going through a lot of pregnancy stuff. Yesterday, I felt a lot better but was down because I was feeling my baby kick so much and then couldn’t the past two days.”

Fortunately, that changed. “I read about and have heard from other moms about this, that it happens but you can’t help but let it get you down. Then, this morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them. Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning!”

It’s obvious Nikki and Artem are super excited about their bundle of joy, who is expected to arrive in the summer. The mom-to-be has been documenting every step of the journey so far. Naturally, the couple is counting down the days to meet their little one. “23 weeks today!” she captioned a photo with Artem posted on April 9. “We are definitely on cloud nine knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby.”

Nikki has also gotten candid about the challenges she’s faced during pregnancy, including adjusting to her changing body. Luckily, she has her sister, Brie Bella, to help her get through it. Nikki revealed that her twin told her “letting go of vanity” is essential.

“So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough,” Nikki exclusively told Life & Style.

However, whenever the Total Bellas star gets to see her baby during doctor visits, those concerns go away. “You just look at this thing growing inside of you, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe how I’m so in love with something I’ve never even met!'” she said. We’re so happy for her!