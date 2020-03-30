So blessed. Nikki Bella’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, has “always wanted to be a father,” the pregnant reality star exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s just really excited.”

In January, Nikki, 36, and Artem, 37, announced that they’re expecting their first child and ever since then, parenthood is all they can think about! “It’s funny because after any of our doctor’s appointments, when it’s really real, he gets really nervous and he’s like, ‘I mean, you think I’ll be a good dad, right?’ and he’ll just go down his list,” adds Nikki.

“He was the same as me, like, really shocked and like, ‘Whoa, this is happening fast,’ so he’s hoping for a girl — that’s what he really wants!” the Total Bellas personality says. “He’s hoping for a girl because he told me, he goes, ‘Well, I’ve been a dancer my whole life so I really know how to work with women/girls.’ He goes, ‘I don’t know how to play American sports so if we have a boy, I don’t know what to do besides dance!’”

While Nikki and Artem have yet to decide which activities their future child will participate in, they can agree they want them to be as safe as possible! “If we have a girl, I can definitely see [her dancing] … but then I don’t know. She has a mom that wrestles, so it’s like we couldn’t be more different — Artem and I — in what we do, and so I’m just like, ‘As long as they don’t want to play football,'” the famous twin, whose sister, Brie Bella, is also expecting, explains.

“I mean, even kind of [wrestling] …. Anything with head impact nowadays, I feel like I’m going to look at my kid and be like, ‘I don’t know, maybe you just need to go dance! Go dance like dad!’”

Seeing as Nikki and Artem met during her stint on Dancing With the Stars, we think dancing would be the sweetest family legacy ever.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

