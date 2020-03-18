No, we’re not crying … you’re crying! Nikki Bella’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, revealed that he’d be “more comfortable” raising a girl. His reasoning? Well, it’s simply too cute. “I’ve danced all my life with girls,” Artem explained to the pregnant reality star, 36, during a March 18 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

“I’ve spent probably more time having conversations with a girl than with a guy because I’ve danced for a very long time,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, continued. “It always required a girl. I know how to take care of that and how to be with a girl.”

Artem is also very much looking forward to bonding with his future daughter. “I can take her to dance classes,” he gushed. “I would do my partner’s hair at one point. I know I can do that and take care of those things. It might sound crazy, but that’s to me the most relatable.”

A dad who does hair? Talk about goals. “Even when I’m with my guy friends, we talk about dancing or creating a show,” Artem admitted. “We don’t hang out watching football. Would I be more nervous having a boy? 100 percent.”

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out the sex of Nikki and Artem’s baby. In fact, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the pair hopes to host a joint gender reveal party with Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

“Daniel and Artem, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal, too,” the insider said. “I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

Here’s hoping Artem gets to be the #GirlDad he’s always dreamed of being!

