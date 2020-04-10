Cue the awws! Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, to share a sweet photo of fiancé Artem Chigvintsev cradling her growing baby bump, and it’s too precious.

“23 weeks today!” the 36-year-old captioned the snap. “We are definitely on cloud nine knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby.”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Nikki and Artem, who are expecting their first child together, are doing everything they can to prep for their bundle of joy’s arrival in the summer. As a result of their unexpected pregnancy, the couple has decided to put their wedding planning on hold.

“When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning,” the mom-to-be exclusively told Life & Style. “But I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant.”

“I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us,” she continued. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we can not do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!'”

Luckily, they are super excited about becoming parents, especially Artem “who always wanted to be a father,” according to Nikki. “It’s funny because after any of our doctor’s appointments, when it’s really real, he gets really nervous and he’s like, ‘I mean, you think I’ll be a good dad, right?’ and he’ll just go down his list,” she divulged.

Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, is currently expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson, which has made the siblings’ relationship even tighter.

“It definitely has brought us closer,” Brie exclusively told Life & Style in a separate interview. “I feel like we never in our wildest dreams thought we would ever be pregnant together and go through this journey at the same time.”

Of course, it’s been a great bonding experience for the two of them. “It has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together,” Brie added. “We have the exact same cravings! This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together.” We love to see it.