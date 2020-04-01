Here comes the bride … eventually! Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, are putting their wedding plans on hold amid the Total Bellas star’s surprise pregnancy. “When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning,” Nikki, 36, exclusively tells Life & Style. “But I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant.”

Fans will be able to see the exact timeline on the upcoming season of Total Bellas, airing on E! on Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. EST. “I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us,” Nikki explained. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we can not do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!’”

Courtesy of @thenikkibella/Instagram

Even with their nuptials on hold indefinitely, Nikki is over the moon. “You know, when you pray and put it out in the universe, it’s like it all just hit me at once! I always wanted to be a wife and a mom and here it all is!” she gushes.

Of course, with Nikki’s twin, Brie Bella, expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, the sisters are surrounded by so much love and joy. “It definitely has brought us closer,” Brie tells Life & Style. “I feel like we never in our wildest dreams thought we would ever be pregnant together and go through this journey at the same time.”

Unsurprisingly, the former WWE wrestlers are incredibly in sync. “It has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together,” she adds. “We have the exact same cravings! This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together.”

Nikki and Brie will be welcoming their little ones in July, less than two weeks apart! We can’t wait.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!