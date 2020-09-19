Talk about a pampered mama! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella showed off a thoughtful “surprise” from fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, nearly two months after giving birth to their son, Matteo.

“I love surprises and I love you!” the 36-year-old wrote over an Instagram Story selfie while holding a massive bouquet of red roses. She also tagged the father of her child in the heartwarming snap.

Instagram

The WWE alum is loving showing off her motherhood journey on social media lately. On September 11, the proud parent revealed breast-feeding is what “excites” her “on Friday nights” since becoming a mother. Nikki shared a screenshot of her text messages with her future husband, 38, where she showed off some freshly pumped breastmilk for their son. “Look what Mama just pumped!!!” she told the Dancing With the Stars pro, to which he replied, “So proud.”

The following day, the former wrestler revealed what “baby daddy duty” is like for the Russian dancer while she was taking a shower before a grocery run. “My heart is melting,” she wrote over the precious picture of Artem cradling their tiny tot in his arms as the two boys took a nap. “OK, super, super cute,” Nikki gushed in a video clip after posting the snapshot. “He’s definitely a keeper for life.”

Nikki gave birth to her first child on July 31, just one day before her twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed baby No. 2 — a son named Buddy Dessert — with husband Daniel Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson). The pair were “hoping” to give birth “on the same day” but felt one day apart was ultimately “close enough” for them.

“Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days after the Bellas boys’ births. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.”

Considering the athlete siblings “already close,” it’s no surprise that “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond,” the source gushed. It seems Nikki has a lot of love in her life right now!