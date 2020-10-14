Couple goals! Kaitlyn Bristowe says her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and his fiancée, Nikki Bella, “have a really good, supportive relationship,” the former Bachelorette exclusively tells Life & Style. “I feel like they’re such a good team.”

Kaitlyn, 35, dishes the Total Bellas star, 36, has actually been a huge support system for the Russian dancer, 38. “Every time Artem comes into the studio, he’s always just so happy and in such a good mood, and I know it’s because of Nikki and their newborn,” the Spade and Sparrows founder gushes. “She really lets him sleep when he can so that he can show up for the dancing.”

Courtesy Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

Artem and Nikki welcomed their son, Matteo, on July 31 shortly before the pro athlete began his rigorous rehearsal schedule for the dance competition show.

Kaitlyn adds that Artem is “really hands-on when he’s home” and is completely smitten over his sweet son. “He just beams with joy and shows pictures of him whenever he’s on the show,” continues the Bachelor Nation babe. “He’s so happy. It’s so cute.”

The admiration between the ladies is mutual. The Incomparable author shared a sweet message about the “Off the Vine” podcast star while encouraging her Instagram followers to vote for Team Will You Accept This Dance on October 5.

“Kaitlyn has an incredible story before she hit the dance floor. She’s overcome a lot,” the Total Divas alum began in a lengthy post. “Her story is incredible. She wears her heart on her sleeve, and she is truly living her dream right now. I think that’s really special. So is my Artem.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

She added, “He finally has a partner that can take him all the way to the mirrorball trophy. They click. They have chemistry. They deliver every week. They truly make that dance floor magical.”

Although Nikki has been a rock when it comes to Artem going back to work, she admitted it hasn’t been the easiest journey. She said she began to feel “invisible” amid his busy schedule.

“Artem would come home, he’d be distracted — and it’s not even his fault, men don’t know — but they come home and it’s like, ‘How’s the baby? How’s Matteo? I miss him, let me hold him let me kiss him,’” she explained on “The Bellas Podcast” on September 30. “As the woman, as the mom, you stand there and you’re like, ‘What about me? I want someone to come home and ask me how I’m doing and kiss me all over and swaddle me up and rock me.’” Luckily, she assured listeners they talked it out.

It looks like Nikki is all in on Artem and Kaitlyn winning the season!