A mother’s love! Nikki Bella shared a heartfelt message for her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s newborn son, Matteo, along with a precious photo that showed the baby boy holding her hand.

“Hold me forever and never me go, my Matteo,” the Total Bellas star, 36, captioned the special moment. Her tiny son, who was born on July 31, looked serene as he stared off into the distance. His entire hand could barely wrap around his mom’s pinky finger.

Nikki’s gorgeous engagement ring from the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, was also on full display in the photo. The Russian stud got down on one knee and proposed during a trip to Paris in November 2019, and the WWE babe dished that she’s planning on making changes to the sparkler almost a year later.

The Total Divas alum explained that the piece of jewelry is “not sized” and she is debating “getting [a] new setting” for the large, emerald-cut center stone, which is an estimated 2 to 2.5-carats, Brilliant Earth told Life & Style after the reality couple’s engagement.

That’s not to say Nikki is unhappy with the gorgeous ring. “So, this is a Harry Winston design,” the former WWE competitor explained while promising to “tell the story” after the ring has been changed for good. “How Harry Winston does all of their classic rings. And you know me, I’m very classic and old Hollywood type so I love it.”



Nikki and Artem put wedding planning on pause when they found out they were expecting Matteo. “When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning, but I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant,” the Incomparable author exclusively told Life & Style in April.

“I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us,” Nikki explained. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we can not do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!’”

Artem teased he would be marrying his fiancée “soon” during an interview with Extra on September 22, but in the meantime, it’s clear the new parents are in baby bliss!