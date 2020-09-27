Dinner date with Teo in tow! Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev was spotted snuggling up to his newborn son, Matteo, while enjoying an outdoor meal with fiancée Nikki Bella in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 26.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 38-year-old could be seen cradling his baby boy in his arms and kissing his head as he ate with his wife-to-be, 36. Artem and Nikki were also spotted with Matteo in his stroller after finishing up. Both mom and dad rocked face masks while strolling after dinner.

It’s good to see the proud parents spending time together amid the dancer’s current stint on season 29 of DWTS. The couple expressed how much they’ve missed each other lately on their Instagram Stories on September 22.

“Come back already,” Artem captioned a photo of his partner. “Missing you so much, my love. Every day without you feels so long and lonely.” The former wrestler reposted the emotional shout-out and added, “Run away to San Diego with me [and] Teo for another beach sunset?? Love you!”

The reality stars welcomed their first child on July 31, just one day before Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Daniel Bryan, on August 1. However, between acclimating to life as parents and Artem’s demanding reality TV gig, it seems like he and Nikki are waiting a little longer to finally tie the knot.

“When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning, but I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant,” Nikki exclusively told Life & Style in April, five months after Artem’s proposal in France in November 2019. “I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us. I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we cannot do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!’”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Nikki Bella, fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their newborn son, Matteo, at dinner!