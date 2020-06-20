Baby closet tour? Count us in! Pregnant Nikki Bella showed fans some of the adorable outfits and shoes she has been buying for her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev‘s unborn child.

“I definitely shop a little too much for our son,” the Total Bellas starlet, 36, gushed on her Instagram Stories on June 19. “But can I just show you some cute pieces I’ve been getting?”

The WWE alum showed off several long and short-sleeved onesies and even a set of baby overalls. “I’m very much into, like — Artem and I both are into the solid colors,” she revealed of the couple’s taste in little boys’ wear. Most of the outfits came in neutral colors like grey and navy blue, so we can’t wait to see what their baby’s wardrobe looks like when he’s here.

The proud mama-to-be also showed off two pairs of sneakers the upcoming arrival will definitely love having in his arsenal. “These are obviously for when he gets a little bigger. I know you’re all just dying over there,” Nikki told her fans as she showed off a pair of Jumpman Nikes before pulling out a small pair of Air Jordans. “And these ones, too, so he can be like his mama. How cute is that?”

“There’s so much more … I’ve been put in time-out, I’m not allowed to shop anymore … I think I have a shopping issue but I’m just so obsessed,” Nikki told her followerss. “I actually need to buy him more hangers. I’m just so in love, you guys.”

The former wrestler also gave an update on the nursery she and the Dancing With the Stars alum are prepping for their unborn son. “I can’t wait to show you our nursery,” Nikki gushed. “Almost done, not quite.”

The proud parents revealed the sex of their first child on the June 11 episode of Nikki’s hit reality show — and it’s clear they’re thrilled about their new addition. “You just look at this thing growing inside of you,” she gushed to Life & Style exclusively in March. “And you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe how I’m so in love with something I’ve never even met!’”

Scroll through the gallery for a look inside baby No. 1’s closet!