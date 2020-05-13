Party of three! Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick announced she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Samuel Cusick. The expectant stunner shared the big news via Instagram on Wednesday, May 13.

“Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already [heart emojis],” the blonde beauty, 26, wrote, revealing her due date will be in November. In the heartwarming photos she shared, the lovebirds kiss and cuddle while she holds up sonogram images.

Courtesy Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Several stars sent their well-wishes to the couple in the comments after finding out she has a bun in the oven. “Yessss Linds so happy for you!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote. “I LOVE THIS BABY SOOOOOOO MUCH ALREADY!!!!! Auntie Jenna is waiting to meet you sweet little angel baby,” Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy sweetly added.

“… and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much. So excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys,” DWTS alum Valentin Chmerkovskiy gushed.

Prior to her reveal, the performer teased that she had something fabulous to share with her followers. “This guy can barely contain his excitement,” she captioned a cute clip of her high school sweetheart sleeping on the couch.

Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Lindsay and Samuel tied the knot in front of friends and family back in 2015, and dished about their family plans the following year. The couple said they “definitely want kids,” but wanted to hold off for the time being. “Right now, we are not ready,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “We would like to wait. We both want to do everything that we want to do, so that when we have children, we can really be there for them. We’re still enjoying just being newlyweds right now.”

The pair’s happy news comes a year after Samuel’s beloved mother, Jennifer Cusick, unexpectedly passed away. Lindsay opted to skip several shows with her then-partner, Sean Spicer, so she could be by her hubby’s side during that tough time.

Now that they have a baby on the way, the couple looks positively over the moon!