Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Arnold! The Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant, expecting her first child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick. The mama-to-be announced the milestone moment on May 13. “Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already,” she captioned Instagram photos of the parents-to-be cuddled up and holding sonogram images. Lindsay also revealed her due date will be in November.

In light of the incredible news, we rounded up a few fast facts about the 26-year-old’s beau and their relationship.

Lindsay and Samuel Are High School Sweethearts

The Utah native told Us Weekly ahead of their wedding in June 2015, “I’ve loved Sam since I was 16 years old and today I officially get to spend the rest of my life with him — through giggles and tears, and every moment in between!”

The Lovebirds Got Engaged in Africa

The blonde beauty revealed her longtime love popped the question on December 9, 2014. “Just when I thought our day in Africa couldn’t get any better,” Lindsay gushed over their trip on Instagram at the time. “We are engaged!!”

The Happy Couple Had a Magical Mormon Wedding

The sweet pair were both 21 years old when they tied the knot. They “exchanged vows in a small, private Mormon ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple around 10:30 a.m.,” Brides revealed at the time. “After their intimate vow exchange in the temple, the couple, who got engaged during a trip to Africa last December, exchanged rings in front of approximately 150 guests at the enchanting Sleepy Ridge estate outside of Salt Lake City.”

Samuel is a College Graduate

The fellow Utah native graduated from Utah Valley University, where he studied business administration and management. From there, he attended Arizona State University, where he studied business communications and analytics.

Samuel Was Also a Business Founder

The entrepreneur was also an owner of FlyNyx, a business that “designs and operates e-commerce websites for small businesses.” Their website is seemingly defunct, and according to his Linkedin, the company concluded operations in June 2015.

Courtesy Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Lindsay’s Husband Now Works in Construction

Samuel is currently a project manager at CMC Rock, a company providing “quality construction materials” in Utah. He has been working for this business since June 2018.

Clearly, the dad-to-be has a great head on his shoulders — and a lot of love for his pregnant wife. We can’t wait to see what comes next for him and their family!