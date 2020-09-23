Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Lonely loves! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella shared the sweetest exchange with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev about running away together with their newborn son, Matteo, amid Artem’s Dancing With the Stars stint.

It all started when the DWTS pro, 38, posted a photo of his future wife, 36, on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 22. “Come back already,” he gushed. “Missing you so much, my love. Every day without you feels so long and lonely.” The WWE alum reposted the heartfelt shout-out to her own Instagram Stories and added, “Run away to San Diego with me [and] Teo for another beach sunset?? Love you!”

Instagram

The posts came as Artem actively competes alongside partner Kaitlyn Bristowe on the dancing reality series. Clearly, filming the demanding competition show is taking him away from his family more than he or the mother of his child would like — but that doesn’t mean the Bellas squad isn’t supporting him.

“Someone woke up to watch daddy!” Nikki wrote on a sweet photo of herself holding their son while watching the latest Dancing With the Stars episode that same day. The former wrestler also shared footage of family members — including twin sister Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan — watching the primetime program and rooting for Artem and the former Bachelorette star, 35.

Despite being in the throes of baby bliss after welcoming their baby on July 31, it seems the Russian dancer’s return to DWTS will continue to push back the happy couple’s wedding plans.

“When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning, but I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant,” Nikki exclusively told Life & Style in April. “I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us. I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we cannot do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!’”

The pair got engaged during a romantic vacation to Paris in November 2019 — and it seems the dynamic duo want to wait until the coronavirus pandemic has subsided to make their nuptials just as special. “We don’t want to do the wedding with masks … Want to do it when things get better,” Artem told Extra on Wednesday, September 22.