Proud partner! Nikki Bella gushed over fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s “chemistry” with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe. Of course, the Total Bellas star is all in on Team Will You Accept This Dance and encouraged followers to vote.

“Kaitlyn has an incredible story before she hit the dance floor. She’s overcome a lot,” the Incomparable author, 36, began a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, October 5. “Her story is incredible. She wears her heart on her sleeve, and she is truly living her dream right now. I think that’s really special. So is my Artem.” The WWE babe wanted to give all her favorite reasons why Kaitlyn, 35, and Artem, 38, deserved to win season 29, so she didn’t seem “bias.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

The Russian dancer was not invited to participate as a pro during season 28, so this year marks an important return for him. “He got so depressed when he couldn’t dance last season. It was really hard to see him like that,” Nikki recalled. “I have a very competitive personality (as you all see on Total Bellas LOL), so it was really hard to go through the lows with him, but I did. I never left his side. I tried everything I could to lift him up.”

The reality babe gushed that her man is “living his dream” in the ballroom. “[I] look at him every Monday night! The smile! I honestly feel like his face will break if he smiles any bigger,” his proud fiancée continued. “I honestly can write a novel more about Artem [and] how deserving he is for these moments.”

Even more importantly, Nikki is pumped over Kaitlyn’s talent and their abilities as a couple. “He finally has a partner that can take him all the way to the mirrorball trophy,” she added. “They click. They have chemistry. They deliver every week. They truly make that dance floor magical.”

Nikki acknowledged the dancing is duo is “truly … electrifying.” Artem previously said he’s dedicated this season to his newborn son, Matteo, whom he and Nikki welcomed in July. However, the Total Divas alum said it’s all for her man and the former Bachelorette star. “He deserves a partner like Kaitlyn, and it’s for Kaitlyn because this is a dream come true for her,” Nikki wrote. “They truly are putting in the work to be the best this season! So get attached! And VOTE!”

The newly minted mama previously opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression, and how it was difficult watching Artem shine in his career while she recovered from birth. She said she was beginning to feel “invisible” during the September 30 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

Courtesy Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

“Artem would come home, he’d be distracted — and it’s not even his fault, men don’t know — but they come home and it’s like, ‘How’s the baby? How’s Matteo? I miss him, let me hold him let me kiss him,’” she explained. “As the woman, as the mom, you stand there and you’re like, ‘What about me? I want someone to come home and ask me how I’m doing and kiss me all over and swaddle me up and rock me.’” Luckily, she assured listeners they talked it out.

No matter what, Nikki is one seriously supportive partner!