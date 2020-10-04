Dinner time loving! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, packed on the PDA while he cooked dinner on Saturday, October 3, just two months after they welcomed their son, Matteo.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old held her fiancé, 39, tight and kissed him in their kitchen. “Family dinner night,” Nikki explained before panning the camera to the Russian dancer. “Chef. Look at that. Beautiful. All made from scratch.”

As she pulled him into a tight hug, Artem remarked, “It’s not even done yet. I don’t know why it’s such a big deal,” to which Nikki responded, “It still looks good.”

Despite Artem’s demanding Dancing With the Stars season 29 schedule as he competes alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, it seems he and his future wife are finding special time to spend with one another. On Thursday, October 1, Nikki shared a video from a serene new parent date night the couple shared the previous evening. “Beyond perfect,” she gushed in the caption.

The former wrestler also revealed the song the couple was listening to in the clip — “Ophelia” by The Lumineers — holds a special place in their hearts. “Fun fact: This was the song playing when Matteo was born. He Ophelia[ed] his way into the world LOL,” Nikki added.

The proud mama is lapping up the attention and affection from her beau, to whom she got engaged to in November 2019. Nikki revealed on Wednesday, September 30 she has been suffering from postpartum depression. “I’ve always prided myself that … I can fight a lot of things mentally,” she explained on “The Bellas Podcast” alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella. “I’m very strong in that way. Postpartum has knocked me on my ass. This is something that is way different.”

After sharing her concerns with her sibling, Nikki and Artem had a discussion about how she had been feeling “lonely” and “not loved” while the ballroom pro was working. Unsurprisingly, the dancer was hurt that his future wife was feeling so isolated. “He was just so sad [over] the fact that I was feeling all these things and I never told him,” Nikki revealed.