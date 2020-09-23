Too funny! Nikki Bella’s niece Birdie was “bothered” by Artem Chigvintsev and Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe performing together on Dancing With the Stars during the episode on Tuesday, September 22.

“Birdie, you guys, was a little bothered,” her mom, Brie, 36, said during “The Bellas Podcast” on Wednesday, September 23. Nikki’s identical twin recalled the cute story about the 3-year-old thinking her Aunt Nikki, whom she calls Dodo, was missing from the competition. “She loves seeing A — she couldn’t believe she was seeing A on the TV — but she goes, ‘Is that Dodo? … Where’s Dodo?’”

ABC/Eric McCandless

After explaining that Nikki wasn’t on season 29, the little girl was “a little bothered by that” detail. “She wanted A to be dancing with Dodo, and it was really cute,” Brie explained.

The Russian stud, 38, and Bachelor Nation babe, 35, had two strong performances to start out the season. Nikki, who met Artem when they became partners during season 25, commented on her fiancé’s “chemistry” with Kaitlyn during the podcast.

“You know, I didn’t get jealous. The only thing that I have felt a little something was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to take him a lot farther than I ever could.’ And you know me, I’m competitive,” Nikki, who just welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with Artem at the end of July, said.

Although Kaitlyn, unfortunately, suffered an ankle injury during week 2, the Total Bellas star is confident they’ll prevail. “I think they’re going to make it in the finals. I don’t know if they’re going to win, but I think they are definitely the top 3 because the best thing is, you grow,” she continued. “That’s just their starting point. So, imagine how much Kaitlyn’s gonna grow every week with Artem.” She’s also been extremely vocal on her social media encouraging followers to vote for Team Will You Accept This Rose.

All in all, Nikki thinks the duo’s passion for dance — and Kaitlyn’s big “personality” — will help them clinch victory. “Both of them had the biggest smiles ever and it was great and so she’s gonna be the one to take Artem to the finals, and I couldn’t do that,” Nikki said. “You know me, that’s my competitive side. But I’m just happy that Artem’s with someone that has what it takes to make it to the finals. It’s been a long time coming for him. They are amazing.”

Sorry, Birdie, it looks like Artem and Kaitlyn are here to stay!