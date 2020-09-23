Supportive fiancée alert! Nikki Bella revealed how she truly feels about Artem Chigvintsev’s Dancing With the Stars partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, during a Wednesday, September 23, episode of her podcast with sister Brie Bella.

After Nikki, 36, commented on the pair’s “chemistry,” her sibling asked — point blank — if she was jealous. “You know, I didn’t get jealous. The only thing that I have felt a little something was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to take him a lot farther than I ever could.’ And you know me, I’m competitive,” the Total Bellas personality replied.

ABC/Eric McCandless

Long before Nikki and Artem, 38, were romantically involved, the newly minted parents, who welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in July, met on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The former WWE wrestler and professional dancer finished in seventh place during the 2017 competition.

During the season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on September 14, Kaitlyn and Artem received an impressive 20 out of 30 for their Cha-Cha and ultimately, tied for third place on the leaderboard. Unfortunately, during the September 22 episode, the former Bachelorette, 35, sustained an ankle injury.

Even so, Nikki is confident Kaitlyn and Artem have what it takes to go the distance! “I think they’re going to make it in the finals. I don’t know if they’re going to win, but I think they are definitely the top 3 because the best thing is, you grow. That’s just their starting point. So, imagine how much Kaitlyn’s gonna grow every week with Artem,” the California native predicted.

Moreover, Nikki believes Kaitlyn’s big “personality” sets her and Artem apart from the rest. “Both of them had the biggest smiles ever and it was great and so she’s gonna be the one to take Artem to the finals and I couldn’t do that. You know me, that’s my competitive side. But I’m just happy that Artem’s with someone that has what it takes to make it to the finals. It’s been a long time coming for him. They are amazing.”

