Who Went Home on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 4? See Which Celebrity Duo Got the Boot

Another one bites the dust! Dancing With the Stars eliminated actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro dancer Sharna Burgess during week 5 on Monday, October 12. The reality dance competition kicked off with strong contestants, and the competition has been stiff.

The original cast included an interesting mix of celebrities from reality stars to pro athletes. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Netflix stars Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, Monica Aldama and Catfish creator Nev Schulman went head-to-head with athletes Charles, Johnny Weir and Vernon Davis. Singers Nelly and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys also excitedly entered the ballroom to test their skills versus actors Jesse, Jeannie Mai, Justina Machado, Skai Jackson and Anne Heche.

Last season, Dancing With the Stars made a change to their longtime voting system. Live voting during every episode was introduced while post-show voting was fazed out. This meant fans in Mountain and Pacific time were forced to vote blind since the show was airing in Eastern and Central Time zones.

During season 28, there was no public vote during week 1. Each team’s first week scores carried over and were combined with the scores from week 2. During the second week, live voting began and the first elimination happened after the live votes and scores were tallied. Season 29 is also following suit.

The competition promised to be one for the books as Tyra Banks took over as host for Tom Bergeron and former cohost Erin Andrews. The America’s Next Top Model creator’s new contract also made her an executive producer for the reality competition show. She teased that season 29 was going to be “epic” on September 3 and got fans *so* ready for the premiere on September 14.

“We are gonna turn up the ballroom, y’all. I’m gonna enter the stage riding on this disco ball Monday night. You know I’m KIDDING!” the America’s Got Talent judge quipped via Instagram on the premiere date. “See you there, boo.”

Veteran dancers returning to the ballroom include Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and more. Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach are joining as this season’s newbies. All in all, it’s going to be a competitive season all the way through the finale.



