Gone but not forgotten. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause tearfully opened up about the death of her parents, Ranae and Jeff Stause, who both died from lung cancer, during Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 19.

“They were really loving people. Some of my best memories are with my mom dancing with her in the living room,” the Netflix star, 39, said while dedicating her performance of “Stars” by Grace Potter and The Nocturnals to her mom and dad during week 6 of the reality dance competition. “It makes me a little sad because I would’ve loved to teach her a little cha-cha or something. She would’ve loved it.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

The former All My Children actress added, “Nobody would be more excited about me being here [and] doing this show than her. Right before I dance, I really feel her call me, encourage me. That has been the most special thing that I will take away from this show. I know my parents are with me. My mom’s name was Ranae Stause and my dad’s name was Jeff Stause. This dance is for them.”

Her emotional and meaningful performance scored her 8’s across the board with the judges, and she definitely did her parents proud.

Chrishell opened up about losing her father in April 2019, months before her former husband, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

“We lost you today, but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago. I choose to remember you the way you were before it took its hold on you,” the soap star wrote via Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her dad.

Nearly a year later, in July 2020, the Kentucky native confirmed the death of her mother after revealing her cancer diagnosis in February. “In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could,” she captioned a slew of photos and videos with her mom on Instagram.

Her post continued, “Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here. A free spirit and rebel till the very end. My beautiful Mom, in your own words #F—kCancer.”

It’s amazing to see Chrishell honoring her parents!