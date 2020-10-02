Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Time to relax! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella revealed what “date night” is like with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev after newborn son Matteo goes to sleep on Thursday, October 1.

“Last night’s date night. Beyond perfect @theartemc ❤️,” the 36-year-old captioned a cute video clip of herself showing off the dinner spread before them as she and her future hubby, 38, sat in their living room together casually. She also showed fans the label of the bottle of red wine they were drinking from.

Plus, the first-time mama even revealed a special moment from their first child’s birth on July 31. “Fun fact: This was the song playing when Matteo was born. He Ophelia[ed] his way into the world LOL,” the former wrestler added about the song playing in the video, “Ophelia” by The Lumineers.

It seems the reality starlet could benefit from a little TLC from the father of her child. On Wednesday, September 30, the WWE alum revealed she was experiencing postpartum depression. “I’ve always prided myself that … I can fight a lot of things mentally,” Nikki said on “The Bellas Podcast” alongside twin sister Brie Bella. “I’m very strong in that way. Postpartum has knocked me on my ass. This is something that is way different.”

The San Diego native also noted her desire for more support from Artem — who has been busy appearing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Kaitlyn Bristowe — began “to really get to her” as she started to feel “lonely” and “not loved.”

Nikki also revealed she had a “massive breakdown” amid moving from her Scottsdale, Arizona, home after her sister, 36, inquired about how she was doing. After letting her feelings out, Nikki and Artem had a talk — and ultimately, the dance pro felt “terrible” to learn how isolated his wife-to-be felt.

“I’m not gonna lie, I did have moments of being mean, but I did have moments when I looked at him and I hated him,” she explained. “He was just so sad the fact that I was feeling all these things and I never told him.”

The proud parents got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November 2019. Two months later, Nikki revealed her pregnancy at the end of January — and the twosome has been killing the parenting game ever since.