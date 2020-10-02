Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Cutest baby ever award! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella revealed how “proud” her baby boy, Matteo, was of himself during tummy time on Thursday, October 1 — and needless to say, the smiling sweetheart is too cute for words.

“So now, let’s move on to something that will really make you smile. Enjoy the next slide,” the 36-year-old told fans in a selfie video before turning the camera on her smiley 2-month-old son as he enjoyed some serious tummy time. “You are so proud, huh, baby?” the new mama can be heard asking her first child as he smiled up a storm. “Aw, yes, you were!”

It’s clear the first-time mother is head over heels for her newborn son, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “Hold me forever and never let me go, my Matteo,” she wrote to her baby on her Instagram Stories on September 27, sharing a photo of the tiny tot holding onto her pointer finger with his little hand.

Nikki and Matteo have been holding down the fort together while daddy Artem, 38, competes on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. The Russian pro is paired with Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe this year, returning to the ABC reality competition after not being asked to return for season 28.

Courtesy Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

Considering how demanding the beloved TV series is for the ballroom dancer, it’s no surprise to see the WWE alum craving quality time with her beau. The dynamic duo — who got engaged during a trip to France in November 2019 — enjoyed a new parent date night on Thursday, October 1, and Nikki shared a clip from the special evening on her Instagram feed. The couple drank red wine and ate a home-cooked meal casually in what appeared to be their living room in their Arizona home.

The former wrestler even recalled an interesting detail about their son’s birth amid the at-home evening. “Fun fact: This was the song playing when Matteo was born. He Ophelia[ed] his way into the world LOL,” the San Diego native revealed about the song playing in the video, “Ophelia” by The Lumineers.

Nikki gave birth to Matteo on July 31 — and has been growing into a sweet and dedicated mother ever since. Clearly, there’s a reason why Matteo is all smiles.