A little ‘us’ time! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella shared a sweet photo and video of herself and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, enjoying a date night in on Saturday, October 10.

“Mama [and] Dada’s kind of happy hour,” the 36-year-old gushed in her caption on Instagram. “Paired with a very delicious Chablis Grand Cru Valmur 2015 @domainebillaudsimon.” The new mama added, “(Yes, we totally binged watched @emilyinparis before this LOL)” and tagged the father of her newborn son, Matteo, in the caption.

In the snapshot, the former wrestler and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, tapped their wine glasses against each other’s in a toast. In the sweet video, the couple made another toast before sharing a kiss and enjoying a very romantic dance with the baby monitor by their sides. Artem even grabbed Nikki’s butt in the clip. Steamy!

A few hours prior, Nikki shared a sultry snap of her future husband getting busy in the kitchen in a T-shirt and his boxer briefs. “LOL, I’m in trouble when he sees this!” the reality star gushed on the Instagram Story photo. “I’m a lucky girl! Chef Artem looking tasty!”

It’s great to see this adorable couple spending lots of quality time together amid the Russian dancer’s hectic schedule on season 29 of DWTS. After sitting out last year’s competition, the ballroom pro is going for the mirrorball trophy alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe — and it takes him away from home more than he and his future wife would like amid filming and rehearsals.

The dynamic duo have been doing at-home date nights often lately. On October 3, Nikki and Artem packed on the PDA while he cooked a “family dinner” in the kitchen. “Chef. Look at that. Beautiful. All made from scratch,” she told fans in an Instagram Story video before kissing her man. On October 1, the WWE alum shared a cute video from a chill new parent date night the night prior. “Beyond perfect,” she gushed about the evening in the caption on Instagram.

The proud parents welcomed their first child on July 31 and have been living in a bubble of love ever since. Nikki previously mentioned dealing with postpartum depression and feeling “lonely” and “not loved” by her partner — but after discussing her feelings, it turned out Artem just wished she’d been open about things sooner. “He was just so sad [over] the fact that I was feeling all these things and I never told him,” Nikki revealed on her “The Bellas Podcast.”

It looks like the new parents have found a way to keep the romance alive.