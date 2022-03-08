With hit songs like “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa is one of the most famous music artists in the world today! In addition to the U.K. native’s talents for singing and dancing, Dua is incredibly stylish, and that includes her sexy bikini collection.

When the three-time Grammy Award winner isn’t playing sold-out shows, she’s all about rest and relaxation — usually somewhere warm and sunny! That said, even when Dua is traveling for pleasure, she makes it a point to work on her health and fitness.

“When I have a tiny bit more time on my side, I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning,” the “New Rules” singer told Marie Claire.

“Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting. When you’re on a tour bus, every day and every place is different, so you never know what you’re going to find,” Dua added. “That’s always one way to keep it interesting.”

As for diet, Dua views food as more than just fuel. “I love cooking and being surrounded by my favorite people, though I also love ordering from the fantastic restaurants in my area — especially as there’s no indoor seating at the moment due to the pandemic,” she told Refinery29 in May 2021, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “With all the running around I do for work, it’s nice to come home, slow down and connect with the food that nourishes my body and life.”

Dua doesn’t just attribute her overall well-being to working out and eating right — she’s a mind, body and soul kind of gal! “Once everyone leaves, it’s time for a little self-care. I am religious about washing my face and doing my nighttime skincare routine every evening,” she explained. “Even when it’s a rehearsal day and I’m not wearing makeup, it is so important to wash the day off. I also use this time to check in with myself and practice gratitude.”

