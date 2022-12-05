Making reality TV history! Taylor Armstrong, a founding member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, teased the forthcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, telling Life & Style exclusively that fans should expect “a lot of backside drama” in her newest chapter of reality television.

“A lot of beefs need to unravel. I kind of watch it like [the fans] do, but I hope they’ll enjoy my participation and a bit of new drama for me, of course,” Taylor, 51, told Life & Style at the iHeart Jingle Ball red carpet on Friday, December 2.

Taylor is the first housewife to change cities within the franchise. Fans met the Kansas-born reality star during the first season of RHOBH in 2010, before leaving the cast after the show’s third season in 2012.

Although Taylor was a pivotal cast member during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she exited the show after her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong, died by suicide in August 2011. The shocking death came one month after Taylor filed for divorce, citing physical and verbal abuse from her late husband. Taylor’s strained marriage became a focal point of the show, culminating in her exit.

“Having the cameras around made me feel more protected in my marriage and all of the violence that was going on in my life,” she told RHONY alum Jill Zarin during an August episode of Housewife to Housewife. “It wasn’t something I realized at the time, but people don’t act out in public with violence in a relationship.”

Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

After making her return to reality television on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 in July, Taylor is ready to fully return to the popular Bravo franchise. The TV personality weighed in on the key differences between her relationships with the RHOBH and RHOC cast members with Life & Style.

“All the Beverly Hills girls are my family, and the Orange County girls are new to me. So, I’m really just getting to find out how to fit into a new genre and a new way of life,” she said. “My parents have lived in Orange County since I was 17, so it’s not a new home turf for me, but it’s definitely a new cast vibe. So I’m excited to see how the viewers feel about that.”

The Los Angeles-based television personality teased she made “good friends” with “someone new” this upcoming season. While making new connections, Taylor also continued her friendship with RHOC OG Tamra Judge, who rejoined the season 17 cast after making her exit following season 14.

“Tamra and I have had a long relationship, and then we went on a big trip together, Ultimate Girls Trip, and so it’s just been fun. I love her and we have similar personalities. I mean, she can be a little wild. So can I,” Taylor gushed.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available 27/7 at 800-799-7233.

The suicide and crisis lifeline is available to help 24/7 at 988.

Reporting by Jessica Stopper.