Babies in their future? Former Bachelor in Paradise stars Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are “hot and cold” about having kids in the future, they tell Life & Style exclusively.

“It’s funny, whenever I talk about wanting kids, she’s like, ‘Not sure.’ Then, whenever she talks about wanting kids, I say, ‘I’m not sure,'” Dean, 31, explained to Life & Style while attending the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet in Los Angeles on Friday, December 2. “Which means, we definitely shouldn’t have any kids anytime soon.”

The Bachelor Nation alum said that “maybe five years down the road” he and Caelynn, 27, will “reassess and make a plan” about expanding their family.

Their family planning quotes come weeks after Dean announced on October 25 that he had proposed to Caelynn after three years of dating. During his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, the ABC personality revealed that he was forced to use a “placeholder ring” when popping the question because he lost the original engagement ring. Either way, Caelynn said she was “very excited” about the proposal.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I can’t wait to marry this guy,” the Virginia native gushed to Life & Style, revealing that wedding plans are in the works. Of course, “a few Bachelor Nation” members will be in attendance when they finally tie the knot.

“I’m a big planner,” Caelynn said. “I think I should have been a wedding planner, so I hit the ground running and [have] been working on it.”



Dean, for his part, revealed that they’re looking to get married “next fall ” after what he called a “short engagement” in terms of The Bachelor franchise.

“Well, not really that short, but Bachelor Nation short because everyone seems to wanna run the engagement as long as possible,” Dean joked. “We will have some Bachelor Nation people there. I don’t know if they’re stars, but there will be some of them will be there for sure.”

Dean and Caelynn first met while filming Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Initially, he broke things off with her before leaving the beach. However, later on that season, Dean returned to Mexico and swept Caelynn off her feet. Now, they’re a Bachelor Nation success story and would be down to share their love with future Bachelor in Paradise contestants.

“We love going back. I mean, it’s the place where our love story started, so I’m always down to go back,” Caelynn shared. Dean, chimed in, joking, “If she ever dumps me, you know, that’s the first place I’ll go. Right back to the beach.”

Reporting by Jessica Stopper