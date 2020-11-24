Are you ready for music’s biggest night? The 2021 Grammy Awards are basically right around the corner! Although things will look a bit different amid the coronavirus pandemic, viewers can still expect an incredible host, performances and star-studded nominees. To learn more, keep reading.

When do the 2021 Grammys air?

The Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, January 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Who’s hosting the 2021 Grammys?

Trevor Noah! “In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together — music,” the Daily Show host tweeted on November 24. “I’m truly honored to be hosting [the Grammys], a night celebrating all of our favorite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors!”

Who is performing at the 2021 Grammys?

As it stands, the performers have yet to be announced. However, given last year’s incredible line up — Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani — we have no doubt 2021 will be just as amazing.

Who are the 2021 Grammy Award nominees?

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

folklore, Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet’s Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” HAIM

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow

Expectations

Hyperspace

Jaime

25 Trips

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple

Big Their

Kyoto

The Steps

Brittany Howard

Grace Potter

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto”

“Lost in Yesterday”

“Not”

“Shameika”

“Stay High”

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush,” Body Count

“Underneath,” Code Orange

“The In-Between,” In This Moment

“BloodMoney,” Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live,” Power Trip

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines DC,

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)”

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)”

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)”

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

“Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

Hynes: Fields

Ives: Complete Symphonies

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Instrumental Composition

Baby Jack

Be Water II

Plumfield

Sputnik

Strata

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story

Black Is King

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

“Black Parade,” Beyonce

“All I Need,” Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard

“See Me,” Emily King

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

Best Music Video

“Adore You,” Harry Styles

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé

“Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“Goliath,” Woodkid

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture”

“The Box”

“Laugh Now Cry Later”

“Rockstar”

“Savage”

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King’s Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9″