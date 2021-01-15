Starboy, indeed. The Weeknd is an R&B sensation — and his net worth proves it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Toronto native is estimated to be worth an incredible $100 million. How did he accumulate such wealth since the start of his career in 2010? Here’s a breakdown.

The Weeknd Is a Chart-Topping Pop Sensation

The singer — real name: Abel Tesfaye — released his debut album, Kiss Land, in 2013 after three years of releasing mixtapes that would become known as the Balloon Trilogy. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

In 2015, Abel released his second album, Beauty Behind the Madness, which put him on the map. Singles “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face” both reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Also from the album, his song “Earning It” was Academy Award-nominated and appeared on the soundtrack for the film Fifty Shades of Grey.

The Weeknd’s follow-up third album, Starboy, also debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Its lead single, “Starboy,” peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

In March 2020, the pop star released his fourth studio album, After Hours, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Its first two singles, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights”, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States and earned platinum certification.

The Weeknd Is an Award Winner

Abel has three Grammy Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and five American Music Awards over the course of his 10-year career.

The Weeknd Is Has Many Partnerships and Business Ventures

The Canadian crooner is one of the faces of Apple Music and was a brand ambassador for shoe brand Puma. He has also collaborated with Marvel, clothing company A Bathing Ape and designers Alexander Wang. He also sells his own branded merch with his famous “XO” symbolism. Additionally, the songwriter owns shares in esports company OverActive Media Group.

The Weeknd Owns Property

In June 2017, he purchased a three-acre estate in Hidden Hills, California for $18 million. Three years later, in June 2020, the After Hours artist put the property on the market for $25 million.

In December 2019, Abel bought a penthouse overlooking the Beverly Hills Country Club in L.A. for $21 million. Prior to the purchase, he was renting a New York City triplex penthouse for $60,000 a month.