While some members of the Hollywood elite love to date around, others are strictly monogamists. The Weeknd, for example, has only had two significant relationships during his time in the limelight, including an on-again, off-again romance with Bella Hadid.

The “Blinding Lights” artist, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, and the supermodel first sparked dating rumors in April 2015. “They were hanging out in Coachella and were flirting lots,” a source told E! News at the time. “They have many things in common and really enjoyed each other’s company. She loves his music as well. They are hanging out for sure now.”

By September of that year, The Weeknd and Bella weren’t shy about their relationship. The A-list pair was photographed holding hands while leaving the Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week. The following month, the Canada native told Rolling Stone his romance with Bella was a combination of good timing and personal growth.

“It just kind of fell into my lap,” The Weeknd recalled. “If I’d met someone two years ago, I probably would’ve f–ked it up. But I’m more — how do I say it? —clear-thinking now.” After many happy months together, including several major red carpet moments, The Weeknd and Bella called it quits for the first time in November 2016.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They really tried to make it work.”

After their split, fans were convinced a reconciliation was around the corner. However, in January 2017, The Weeknd was spotted kissing Selena Gomez in Santa Monica. Four months later, the Grammy Award winner and the “Wolves” songstress made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. By October, The Weeknd and Selena split after just 10 months of dating … and just like that, Bella was back in the picture!

