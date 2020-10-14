It’s no secret that Bella Hadid‘s most notable relationship during her time in the spotlight was with The Weeknd. After all, the A-list pair dated on-and-off for nearly four years. Plus, the “Wasted Times” artist still can’t stop writing songs about her.

That said, Bella has been romantically linked to a handful of other celebrities — including NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Drake. In October 2017, Us Weekly reported that the “Toosie Slide” rapper threw the supermodel an over-the-top 21st birthday party. “Drake planned it and paid for everything,” a source told the publication at the time.

Moreover, in June 2018, Drake released his album Scorpion, in which his song “Finesse” seemingly referenced a relationship with Bella. “I want my baby to have your eyes / I’m going against my own advice / Should I do New York? I can’t decide / Fashion week is more your thing than mine,” he sang. “I can’t even lie, I’d rather stay inside / I can’t do suit and tie / Can’t be in a room with you and stand on different sides.”

In another song titled “Sandra’s Rose,” Drake even mentioned Bella’s dad. “My house is full of supermodels just like Mohamed Hadid,” the verse reads. However, the California native was quick to clear her name after a fan suggested she and Drake “banged.”

“Not me!!!” Bella clapped back on Twitter. “That’s disrespectful. Why can’t people be friends without all the insinuation?” Of course, it didn’t take long for the speculation to die down after that. Additionally, by October of that year, Bella and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) were 100 percent back together. So much so, they attended Heidi Klum‘s legendary Halloween party dressed as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz.

Sadly, by August 2019, Bella and The Weeknd called it quits for good. Nowadays, she’s “keeping herself busy,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “Time is the greatest healer.”

