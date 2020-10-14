Bella Hadid Sparks Dating Rumors With Jack Nicholson's Grandson Duke

New boyfriend? Bella Hadid is dating Duke Nicholson, the grandson of iconic actor Jack Nicholson, a source told Page Six on Wednesday, October 14.

The outlet reported Bella, 24, and Duke, 20, have been spending time together since “at least” late September and hung out when the California native made a trip to New York City last month. Bella’s rep denied the romance to the outlet.

It’s no surprise the A-lister has dipped her toes back into the dating game. Her sister Gigi Hadid is head over heels for off-and-on boyfriend Zayn Malik since giving birth to their daughter in September.

“Seeing Gigi so loved up with Zayn has made her miss being in a relationship,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about Bella in May following news her older sister was pregnant. “She can’t wait to get back on the dating scene again once lockdown is over.”

Although the pair have only reportedly been seeing each other for a few weeks, a source told the outlet that Duke celebrated Bella’s birthday with her prior to her bikini-clad birthday trip earlier this month.

“Oh, gosh, I feel just really lucky,” the Vogue cover star gushed via Instagram on October 9. “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration, so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable.”

The model spent the week sharing super sexy bikini photos, which most likely got Duke’s attention!

Bella also teased what kind of relationship she was looking for via Instagram on October 13. She shared an image that read, “How my goals have changed.”

The line that said, “Find an attractive partner,” was crossed off and changed to, “Find someone who I deeply connect with.”

It’s unclear how she and Duke first crossed paths. He is an actor who has appeared in the horror movie Us and graced the cover of Lana Del Rey’s album Norman F—king Rockwell. He is also set to appear in the upcoming flick Dreamland with Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly.

However, Duke is also is very familiar with the fashion industry. His mother, Jennifer Nicholson, is a designer. The up-and-coming actor has even dabbled in modeling and appeared in a campaign for designer Virgil Abloh, who is also a close friend of Bella’s, in May 2019.

Bella’s last public relationship was with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), whom she dated on-and-off from 2015 to 2019.

We can’t wait to see what unfolds in Bella’s love life!