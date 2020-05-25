Is Bella Hadid ready to date? It seems like it! “Seeing Gigi [Hadid] so loved up with Zayn [Malik] has made her miss being in a relationship,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She can’t wait to get back on the dating scene again once lockdown is over.”

The 23-year-old model was last romantically linked to The Weeknd in April 2015 when he asked her to be on the artwork of his album. That same month, they were spotted at Coachella together and eventually made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammys. Months later, however, they split. The duo then reconciled when they were seen packing on the PDA at Coachella in April 2018. Unfortunately, they officially broke up again in August 2019.

In March, The Weeknd may have hinted at wanting his ex to move on. The pop star dropped a new album, After Hours, with a few songs that fans speculated was about Bella.

In “Scared to Live,” he sang: “No, don’t be scared to live again / Be scared to live again / You always miss the chance to fall for someone else (Uh, uh) / ‘Cause your heart only knows me.”

However, in his song “Heartless,” he seemingly got candid over the bond they shared. He sang: “I lost my heart and my mind/ I try to always do right/ I thought I lost you this time/ You just came back in my life/ You never gave up on me (Why don’t you?)/ I’ll never know what you see (Why won’t you?)”

Bella has to yet to comment on the songs her ex may have written about her. Instead, she’s focusing on her sister and Zayn’s baby. “[Bella] can’t wait to become an aunt, and will even be at the hospital with Gigi when she gives birth,” another source previously revealed to Life & Style.

Zayn, Gigi and Bella have been quarantining together with the siblings’ family at their Pennsylvania farm amid the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, she’s gotten to see how well Zayn treats Gigi. No wonder Bella wants to be in a relationship again!