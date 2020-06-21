Lana Del Rey’s Style Transformation Proves the Singer’s Dedication to Her Dreamy Aesthetic: See Her Best Looks

Whether Lana Del Rey is spilling her feelings in her music or wearing a bold outfit, it’s clear she’s devoted to her art. The “Norman F–king Rockwell” singer expresses herself in several different ways, especially in her fashion.

Lana’s aesthetic combined with her sad girl persona makes her vibe super unique. Ever since she rose to fame with her first album Born to Die in 2012, she caught the attention of many thanks to her Old Hollywood style. That’s especially obvious in her music video for “National Anthem,” in which she channeled both Marilyn Monroe and Jacqueline Kennedy. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky played president John F. Kennedy.

Lana’s fashion influence is impactful considering she’s also a trendsetter. The musician wore a blue flower crown in her music video for “Born to Die” in 2012, bringing back the ’60s trend. Shortly after, people everywhere began wearing the accessory to music festivals.

As her career progressed, Lana’s style evolved. While she’s always been sophisticated and extravagant with her red carpet looks, sometimes she likes to keep it simple with outfits like ~blue jeans~ and a white tee. Some of her most casual looks can be seen in her music video for “Doin’ Time,” which she released in 2019.

Lana may be famous, but that doesn’t mean she only wears high-end clothing. The brunette beauty wore a dress she bought at the mall to the 2020 Grammys. “So I actually had another dress, and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress,” she said at the time about the floorlength silver gown. “But I love it.”

However, she also enjoys wearing big designers like Gucci, which she wore to 2019 Grammys and the 2018 Met Gala. “When we were kids, [Gucci] just almost seemed like out-of-this-world glamorous,” Lana told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “So, to be wearing stuff for them now is really such a cool little experience, especially because some of the stuff I wore for the Grammys was custom. Alessandro [Michele] sent a few sketches over, and even for me it was very dramatic with the halo and stars everywhere. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I don’t know if I can pull this off.'”

