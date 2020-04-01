Regroup, refocus. Singer Lana Del Rey is taking time for herself after her shocking breakup with Oklahoma-based cop Sean “Sticks” Larkin, an insider tells Life & Style exclusively. “Lana falls in love very easily. She’s never not had a boyfriend,” the source explains. “Which is why she’s taking some time right now to figure out who she is without a man.”

It seems as though the Lake Placid native is taking the emotional fall-out and spinning it into her own personal type of gold. “Lana is channeling all of her heartbreak into music,” the insider dishes on the 34-year-old’s next steps. “She’s writing love songs and breakup ballads. Soon, she’ll probably have enough material for a new album!”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fans and followers were shocked to learn that the brunette beauty and the Live PD star split after six months of dating. “Right now, we’re just friends,” the 46-year-old revealed to the New York Times on March 19. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

The twosome first met in New York City while Sean was shooting the law enforcement reality series and “kind of hit it off from day one,” he told the outlet. Fans and followers started to catch onto their romantic connection when paparazzi spotted the pair out on a walk in Central Park in September 2019.

During their short-lived coupling, Sean remarked that his kids — age 17 and 22 — were “kind of blown away” by their dad’s famous flame … but the cop explained that the dynamic duo was much like any other boyfriend-girlfriend pair. “When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that,” he told NYT. “Normal things couples do with their friends.”

Luckily for Sean, he had his children to help expose him to music like Lana’s, which has also come in handy in his line of work. “If you stay on top of music that some of these guys are listening to, it’s something relatable,” Sean explained about patrolling on the job. “If you stop them in a car and they’ve got whoever playing the radio, and you know who it is, you start talking to them about it, and it’s kind of an icebreaker.”